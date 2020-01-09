A Manitou Springs man who authorities say took part last year in the first homicide in the town since 2013 pleaded guilty Thursday to two felony charges, the 4th Judicial District Attorney’s Office said.

John Swinehart, 25, was arrested May 9 after Manitou Springs police found 48-year-old Jimmie Baker brutally beaten and left in a kiddie pool filled with water. Baker later died at UCHealth Memorial Hospital Central.

Freddie Crespo, 33, also was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder, to which he pleaded not guilty to in October.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Thursday, the DA’s Office said Swinehart pleaded guilty to one count of second-degree assault and one count of accessory to crime. He pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in November, court records show.

Lee Richards, spokeswoman for the DA’s Office, said Swinehart faces up to 15 years in prison and must fully cooperate with investigators.

Crespo and Swinehart’s accounts to police differed, but both claimed that Baker had tried to sexually assault Crespo’s girlfriend in their apartment at 601 Manitou Ave. while the pair was gone, the arrest affidavits say.

According to Crespo, he found Baker touching his girlfriend and dragged him to the front yard with Swinehart’s help.

Swinehart claimed that Crespo’s girlfriend told them that Baker, who was in the other room, had tried to rape her. Crespo then reportedly yanked Baker outside by the legs, punched him in the face, stomped on his chest and kicked him, the affidavit said.

Swinehart told police he struck Baker several times in the shoulder as Crespo swung at him.

After the beating, Crespo told Swinehart that he was “going to end” Baker and that he needed help tossing Baker into the pool, the affidavit states.

Friends of Baker described him as “kind and loving,” and that he was often “the life of the party.” He had struggled with homelessness before, one friend said, but still wouldn’t hesitate to give his “last dollar to help someone else out.”

Baker’s death was the first homicide in Manitou Springs since July 2013.

Crespo is scheduled to appear in court for a jury trial February 4. Swinehart is scheduled to be sentenced March 13, court records show.