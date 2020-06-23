A man fatally stabbed his wife with a kitchen knife in a "fit of rage" in their Manitou Springs apartment Saturday, court records show.
William Weaver, 49, was arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder after he confessed to police that he killed Wendy Cupit outside his apartment, according to an arrest affidavit released Tuesday.
Weaver's ex-wife called Manitou Springs Police Department about 11:10 a.m. after Weaver sent her messages on Facebook saying that he killed Cupit, according to the affidavit. He also said he was preparing to turn himself in.
An arrest affidavit provided the following description of the incident:
Officers arrived at the apartment, 17 Fountain Place, and found blood smeared across the door frame. A front window was cracked and partially open.
After an officer knocked and heard no response, he lifted the broken window and peered inside to see a woman's body with blood on her hair and face, the affidavit stated. A bloody kitchen knife was next to her head on the floor.
Weaver then came from the back of the apartment and told officers: "I'm going to confess." He had bite marks and cuts on his forearms, hands and calf and smelled like he had been drinking alcoholic beverages, according to the affidavit.
In an interview with police, Weaver said he and his wife began to argue and both were drinking alcohol. Weaver said Cupit "degraded him for not making enough money."
Weaver told police he went for a walk. When he returned, they watched a movie and then resumed arguing, the affidavit stated. Weaver told police that his wife hit him several times and she told him she was going to make a false report to law enforcement that he assaulted her. He said she laughed in his face and the "taunting and provoking" provoked him to strike her.
"It started to get pretty ugly then," Weaver told police, according to an affidavit.
Weaver said he slapped Cupit several times before he tried to choke her to death with his hands. He said he was drunk so "it wasn't effective" and added, "I almost did it."
He went to the kitchen and grabbed a knife, he said. Weaver said his wife was in the dining room and taunted him that he wasn't going to stab her, the affidavit stated.
Weaver described slashing Cupit across the forearm before she bit Weaver in self-defense and ran toward the front door, the affidavit stated.
He then stabbed her under her rib cage and described it as "fatal."
Police said Weaver made several incriminating statements during the interview including: "In a fit of rage, I murdered my wife. ... I didn't mean to," "I got tired of her ridiculing me," "I understand I did something very, very wrong," "Once I started stabbing her, it was over pretty quickly," and "She was talking s--- all the way to the end."
Police said there was "a history of domestic violence disturbances" at the couple's address.
Weaver is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond, records show.