Manitou Springs announced plans to keep a citywide mask mandate in place several days after Gov. Jared Polis lifted a statewide mask order.
Residents and visitors will be required to wear face coverings in business and outdoors within 6 feet of others, a city news release said.
The release cited tourism as a key reason for the mandates continuation.
"We find it of utmost importance that our residents and visitors can enjoy our beautiful City safely, and with health precautions in place," the release said.
The state's decision to lift Colorado's mask mandate followed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's guidance that cleared vaccinated people from having to wear masks indoors.
Colorado and the CDC recommended unvaccinated people still wear masks in public.
More information will be added after an interview with Mayor John Graham Monday afternoon.