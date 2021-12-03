A former Manitou High School English teacher repeatedly assaulted a student over the course of the 2015 school year, according to an arrest affidavit.
The former 35-year-old teacher, Timothy Hilt, is accused of manipulating and grooming a student from the time she was 13 by spending time with her at school, outside of school and communicating with her over Facebook Messenger, the affidavit read.
Hilt told the student she was "special" and "beautiful," the affidavit stated.
In January 2015, when the student was 15, Hilt put his hand on her knee; she said it was "awkward and inappropriate" and that she felt confused, according to the affidavit.
In March, Hilt allegedly sexually assaulted the student in his classroom; she told Manitou Springs police later that "she was scared and confused since he was her teacher and she trusted him." Hilt told her over Facebook not to tell anyone about what happened, the affidavit said.
Hilt repeatedly assaulted the student, making up assignments for her to come to his classroom, and assaulted her in other rooms of the school, in his car at the school and numerous other places including a hotel during a school-sponsored conference trip to Denver, the affidavit stated.
Police interviewed multiple other people besides the victim who said Hilt assaulted her, the affidavit read.
Hilt resigned from the Manitou Springs School District in 2016, police said.
Hilt is suspected of sexual assault on a child by one in a position of trust. He is scheduled to appear in court Monday.