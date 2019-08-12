Green Mountain Falls and Manitou Springs each has filled a key staff position after searching more than 18 months.
Angie Sprang, now a Carbondale employee, will become town manager of Green Mountain Falls later this month, said Mayor Jane Newberry.
Green Mountain Falls long functioned without a town manager, but the Board of Trustees decided to hire one after a temporary administrator came aboard for six months in 2016 and 2017 as part of a pilot project.
Verla Bruner initially was chosen to be the manager, but trustees fired her in November 2017. The mayor has said Bruner “wasn’t the best fit.”
During the search that ensued, trustees selected several finalists, but none accepted job offers except Sprang, Newberry said.
Trustees voted unanimously last week to hire her after she toured the town and met with officials.
Sprang is Carbondale’s policy and management analyst, says a past news release from Green Mountain Falls.
Until recently, former Manitou Springs City Administrator Jason Wells served as Green Mountain Falls’ interim town manager.
Manitou Springs chose a city administrator last week after making several temporary appointments to fill the position Wells left vacant.
On Aug. 6, the Manitou Springs City Council voted unanimously to hire Denise Howell as its administrator, said Mayor Ken Jaray.
Howell previously worked for municipal utilities in Fountain and Colorado Springs, Jaray said.
By the time her contract expires early next year, the city will have a new mayor. Jaray has said he will not seek re-election, and several council seats also are up for grabs in the Nov. 5 election.
The new administration might choose to extend Howell’s employment, Jaray said.
Manitou Springs lost another key staff member last week when City Clerk Donna Kast retired, Jaray said.
The City Council is to vote Tuesday whether to appoint Judy Egbert as acting city clerk. Egbert has worked as a municipal clerk temporarily for Green Mountain Falls and other communities.