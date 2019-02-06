With the Pikes Peak Cog Railway getting a $100 million makeover, the city of Manitou Springs is hoping to get as many as three of the railway cars that are being replaced.
City officials are trying to determine where they would put the 40-ton, 60-foot cars, and how donations would be used.
The cog is looking for new homes for the cars, as well as spare parts and other equipment, which must be removed from the property by Feb. 22 before demolition begins this spring on the 9-mile railway.
As part of the tax incentive deal that the cog’s owners struck with the city to help finance the rebuild, Manitou has first dibs on the artifacts — a “pretty unique opportunity” for the city, Mayor Ken Jaray said.
“It’ a good connection to our history and culture of the area,” Jaray said. “That’s certainly something we want to preserve.”
At least one of the 78-passenger cars might be used to establish a cog-themed museum, an idea that officials have discussed since negotiations with the railway’s owners began. Some have also floated the idea of transforming a car into a food truck or cafe, Jaray said.
The city doesn’t know whether the cars would need refurbishment and how much that would cost, he said.
But officials have a tentative plan for transporting the cars from the cog’s railyard near Manitou’s western border. A Denver area company that specializes in moving railroad equipment could likely haul the cars to a local destination for $1,100 to $1,500 each, said Ted Johnston, the cog’s assistant general manager. The cars could also be moved with a crane.
The railway is scheduled to reopen in May 2021 and will offer visitors a scenic trip from its depot in Manitou Springs to the new Summit House under construction atop Pikes Peak, according to Gary Pierson, CEO of Oklahoma Publishing Co., parent company of The Broadmoor and cog railway. The cog has been closed since 2017, when Broadmoor officials said the it had “run its useful life” and needed to be replaced.
New engines, passenger cars, cog-rail and snow removal systems have been ordered from Switzerland-based manufacturer Stradler Bussnang AG for the rebuild. Stradler will begin delivering rail late this year, and design plans for the new railroad are nearing completion, Pierson said.
“We’re one yard into a hundred yard race,” Pierson said.
The retiring rail cars — Nos. 14, 16 and 17 — were made in the 1960s and were among the first Swiss rail cars to be shipped to the United States. Before their arrival, steam engines and General Electric locomotives dominated the United States rail industry, according to the cog’s management.
A fourth car may also be decommissioned or used for a work train, Pierson said.
Manitou Springs is not alone in its interest in the cars. A developer involved in the downtown soccer stadium, one of four City for Champions projects designed to enhance local tourism, has also expressed interest in incorporating one of the cars into the stadium design. The Pueblo Railway Museum and the Colorado Rail Museum in Golden, too, are eyeing the cars, said Johnston and cog General Manager Spencer Wren.
But Manitou has the “right of first refusal,” officials say. In the pact with Manitou Springs, the cog’s owners agreed to donate “rail related” assets to the city for a possible museum.
Under that 50-year agreement, the excise tax on ticket sales will be capped for the first 25 years, starting at $507,500 and increasing gradually to $775,000. During the final 25 years, the cog would not pay less than a 3.8 percent tax on ticket sales and would pay 5 percent if it attracted more than 375,000 riders in any year. The railway carried about 300,000 passengers in 2016 and more than 260,000 before it closed in November 2017.
In addition to the rail cars, other cog artifacts may also stay in Manitou. The Miramont Castle Museum is hoping to add to its collection an old pump that once drew spring water to serve the summit house and a water tower that was used to fill steam engines, said Peggie Yager, treasurer of the Manitou Springs Historical Society, which owns the museum.
“It’s Manitou history,” she said. “The cog is a huge part of Manitou — always has been.”
Oklahoma Publishing and Clarity Media, which owns The Gazette, are both subsidiaries of Denver-based Anschutz Corp.