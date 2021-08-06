Beginning Monday, anyone entering a city-owned building in Manitou Springs will need to be wearing a mask, regardless of their vaccination status, officials said Friday.
Manitou Springs officials announced in a press release that regardless of whether or not they've been vaccinated, anyone walking into a city facility or building will be required to wear a mask when inside for everyone’s safety.
The mask policy will apply to all facilities the city owns, including city hall, the public works building, the police department, and the pool and fitness center.
City employees will wear masks at all times, the release said, except for those whose jobs require them to be stationary. In those cases, employees will still maintain social distancing.
Officials added that people should still go get vaccinated against COVID-19.
“We are urging all our residents and visitors to receive the COVID-19 vaccine as quickly as possible, in an effort to curb the effects of the Delta variant,” officials wrote in the release.
According to state data, El Paso County has seen 764 cases of the Delta variant, which is the second-highest total number of cases of the variant since it was first detected in Mesa County, which has seen 994 as of Aug. 6.