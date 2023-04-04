Manitou Springs School District 14 announced four finalists Monday in its search for superintendent. Community members are invited to meet the candidates on April 20 and provide feedback before they interview the board of education, according to a news release.

The four finalists include Andy Burns, Sean Dorsey, Jim Fraley and Jim Smith, all coming from outside Manitou.

The school district launched its search in January after former Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue stepped down mid-year in mutual agreement with the board.

Finalist Andy Burns, the current executive director of student support services in Pueblo School District 60, has served several leadership across district lines. Since beginning his career as a middle school and high school teacher, he has served two terms on the Durango School District’s board of education and worked as a college administrator at Ft. Lewis College, Johns Hopkins University and the University of Denver. Burns has also worked as the Deputy Superintendent and Chief Operations Officer in the Durango School District, among other roles.

Sean Dorsey is the current assistant superintendent for the Sand Creek Zone in School District 49. His previous roles include principal at Colorado Springs School District 11’s Wasson High School, assistant principal in Fountain-Fort Carson School District 8 and Widefield School District 3 and as a special education teacher in Greeley.

Jim Fraley is the current assistant superintendent of instruction for Laramie County School District in Wyoming. He previously worked as principal at two elementary schools and has taught sixth and third grades.

Jim Smith is the current assistant superintendent for strategic planning and community engagement in Academy School District 20, which concluded its own superintendent search last month. Smith began his career teaching English to Native American students at a New Mexico boarding school and at an alternative night school for at-risk students. He has also worked in D-20 as assistant superintendent for administrative services, executive director for learning services, principal of Eagleview Middle School and dean of students at Aspen Valley High School.

The community meet and greet will be held 6 p.m. April 20 at Manitou Springs High School’s small gym. Candidates will interview with the board and stakeholder committees the following day.