Manitou Springs Councilwoman Susan Wolbrueck has resigned, the city announced Wednesday, the second city official to step down from her position in three weeks.
City spokesman Alex Trefry declined to comment on why Wolbrueck, first elected in 2017 to represent Manitou Springs’ first ward — its southern portion — resigned. She didn't attend Tuesday’s City Council meeting and on Wednesday morning the city website listed a vacancy in Ward 1.
Wolbrueck did not immediately return multiple requests for comment on Wednesday.
Her resignation comes on the heels of former Police Chief Brian Churchill’s exit from the city, the reason for which has been clouded in secrecy since he tendered his resignation March 23. Prior to his resignation Churchill was placed on paid administrative leave, also with no reason given, in late January.
City officials have refused to release details regarding Churchill’s departure, calling it a “confidential personnel matter.”
The city denied The Gazette’s request for internal affairs investigation documents about Churchill under the Colorado Open Records Act, arguing that the release of such documents would be contrary to the public’s interest.
Bill Otto, a detective with the department, is serving as the acting police chief until further notice.
Manitou Springs is seeking interested residents to serve the remainder of Wolbrueck’s term, which expires Jan. 4, 2022.
Residents may submit their application and additional required documents by mail or email to the City Clerk’s office by 5 p.m. May 7. The application is available on the city website, cityofmanitousprings-cityclerk.app.transform.civicplus.com/forms/21904.
The council plans to “tentatively review” the applicants in a May 11 meeting, a city news release said. City Council meetings and work sessions begin at 6 p.m. Meeting agendas and minutes are available at manitouspringsgov.com/129/Agendas-Minutes.
Residents with more questions about the application process can contact City Clerk Judy Morgan at (719) 685-2604 or jmorgan@manitouspringsco.gov.