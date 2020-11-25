A Manitou Springs police officer, accused of posting nude photos of his ex-girlfriend online without her consent, was booked into jail Tuesday, court records show.
Jacob Carley, 41, was arrested on suspicion of posting a private image for harassment after his ex-girlfriend contacted the Manitou Springs Police Department to report he had posted her photos on his Tumblr account, according to an arrest affidavit.
According to court records, the woman told Colorado Springs police, the agency investigating the incident, that she had sent the photos to Carley when the two were dating and the photos were “only for him,” the affidavit read. She said she felt violated after discovering the photos were posted to his Tumblr account and was afraid she would lose her job if anyone saw them.
She also told police that she was fearful of Carley because he was a police officer, court records stated.
Carley told police he decided to post her photos one week after they had broken up because he thought she was “hot” and that he believed she couldn't see the photos because she had since deleted her Tumblr account, the affidavit stated.
He said he did not know that he did not have permission to post the photos, but he could not show proof of consent from his ex-girlfriend, who is 45, according to the affidavit.
Carley was booked into the El Paso County jail and is being held without bond. It is unknown why no bond has been set for the offense.
Carley, who has been with the department since December 2018, was placed on administrative leave Tuesday, according to a statement from the city of Manitou Springs.