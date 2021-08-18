Manitou Springs plans to reinstate a mask mandate for all public indoor spaces beginning Aug. 23, a city news release announced Wednesday.
The release cited upward trending COVID case loads, hospitalizations and deaths as the impetus for bringing back the mask mandate.
The order applies to all public and privately owned spaces accessible to the public, including schools.
Instances of people not wearing masks indoors and refusing to leave a building would be treated as a trespassing offense, the release said.
Children under the age of 5, people seated at a restaurant table, people who cannot medically tolerate face coverings, and hearing-impaired individuals and those communicating with them are exempt.
Manitou Springs lifted a previous mask mandate at the start of June. Unlike the previous mandate, mask will not be required outdoors, the release said.