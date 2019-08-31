Marta Lacombe and Jane Miller were each already working two jobs when they decided to start selling their handmade crafts as a sideline.
Lacombe, an architect, and Miller, an interior designer, both teach at Pikes Peak Community College and were searching for another outlet for their creativity.
"Because who needs a life, you know?" Miller joked.
"But this is not a job — see, this part here is fun," Lacombe said, laughing as she gestured around the stall they occupied Saturday at the Commonwheel Artists Co-Op's Labor Day Weekend Art Festival.
The free festival, in its 45th year, is held at Memorial Park in Manitou Springs. It will continue from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and Monday.
The long-running, three-day festival "is considered the premiere art festival in the Pikes Peak Region," its website says. It typically attracts about 100 vendors, who are chosen by a jury.
Lacombe and Miller make objects — from jewelry to mobiles to vases — using repurposed materials. They take their business, Jane & Marta, to a handful of regional shows.
"We don't like to throw anything away, basically," Lacombe said.
Other artists at the festival sell their wares full time.
Melissa Larsen of Black Forest sells plush toys and other hand-sewn items online and at 12 to 15 shows a year. She used to make far more money at shows, but nowadays, it's about 50-50, she said.
Larsen's business, Warm Personality, is in its ninth year. She learned to sew when she was 13, and she's been largely self-taught ever since, "adding on and seeing what works and what doesn't work."
For about 40 years, Sue Kelley of Centennial has been selling handmade stained glass at shows and in galleries. She used to sell at 15 shows per year, but she recently has scaled back to about eight.
"It's my full-time hobby/job," said Kelley, who has been attending the Manitou Springs show with her husband, Chuck, for at least 30 consecutive years.
"We've had this spot for over 25 years," Chuck Kelley said, referring to their stall. "We've had the same room in the Villa Motel for 20-some years. We reserve that a year in advance, the same one, same room."
Nicole Anthony, who splits her time between Colorado Springs and Billings, Mont., has been selling her watercolor paintings for about a year. She paints on paper and wood.
"The barn wood is just reclaimed barn wood that I found in a field in Montana, so I paint on that," Anthony said. She's inspired by space, an "obsession" she credits to living in Montana, which is known as the "big sky country."
This year was her first time bringing her business, Nicolaris Studio, to the Manitou Springs show.
"This is my first time of this size here," she said. "I've done farmer's markets and that sort of thing, and little shows, which work out fairly well. I do shows wherever I go, so when I come up to Montana, I do shows there, and I always try to find shows around here."
It's her full-time job.
"I try to find at least a show a week that I can do," she said. "I have to keep up a lot. I'm just painting all of the time, basically."