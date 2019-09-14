The city of Manitou Springs announced Saturday that Lt. Brian Churchill will take over as the town’s new chief of police Oct. 1.
The move comes four months after former police chief Joe Ribeiro retired from the Manitou Springs Police Department, where he had been chief since 2012.
Since June, the department was led by interim police chief Joe Breister, formerly the El Paso County undersheriff.
“It has been an honor to serve Manitou Springs over the past several months and I am happy to leave the department in capable hands,” Breister said in a city news release.
Churchill served as an Investigations and Administrative Lieutenant with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, and has served in law enforcement since 1993, read the news release.
Before joining law enforcement, the release read, Churchill served in the Army’s 1st Battalion, 75th Ranger Regiment. He has a bachelor’s degree in human resources and a graduate certificate in criminal justice. He’s also an alumni of the FBI Academy.
“(Churchill) has experience developing and maintaining innovative crime-fighting strategies and focuses on building relationships with local residents, community groups, and local government,” read the release.