What is city life and who are the residents of Manitou Springs?

Those are the questions local officials are asking photographers to answer when they enter the city's annual photo contest, this year "with a 150-year celebration twist," according to a city news release.

This year's photo contest theme is "city life and who we are."

Do you think "city life" is best captured in Manitou's downtown on a busy Saturday? Is it Fountain Creek on a crisp autumn morning? Is "who we are" best represented by neighbors gathered at a Manitou potluck, or is it most evident in the city's landscape?

The first-place winner will receive $200 in "Manitou Money," a local currency that can be spent at most Manitou Springs businesses. The second-place winner will receive $150 in Manitou Money and the third-place winner $100 in Manitou Money.

The top two photos will be featured as the city of Manitou Springs' profile and cover photos on all applicable social media accounts, according to the release. The city will also use the top 10 photographs in promotional materials. Those photos could also possibly replace some background images on the city's official website.

The contest is open to the general public, including Manitou residents and those who live outside the city. Contestants must be at least 18 years old. People under age 18 may have a parent or guardian enter photos on their behalf.

All photos must be high-resolution images taken within Manitou Springs city limits. Only entries with a square or landscape orientation will be accepted.

Limit three photo submissions per contestant.

To enter and read all the official contest rules, visit bit.ly/MSPhotoContest.

The deadline to enter is 11:59 p.m. Nov. 4.