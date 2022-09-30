Manitou Springs is revisiting an old tradition to ring in School District 14’s 150th anniversary, calling back to a decades-long presence of the past: The city unveiled a giant “M” on the mountainside overlooking El Paso Boulevard during Manitou Springs High School’s homecoming parade on Friday.

The “M,” for Manitou, first appeared in the 1950s at the hands of the school’s pep club, which kept up maintenance before the tradition fell to the wayside some 30 years ago.

“What we’re trying to do is protect those traditions, protect the relationships that have developed in terms of just history, but also create new relationships and highlight the things our school district does really well,” Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said.

A band of 16 parents and alumni took on the effort to restore the mountainside staple, led by Class of ’96 alumna Angie Lovato. Over the course of six weeks, the group hiked to and from the mountain, lugging gallons of paint and hauling rocks, many of which were used in the original letter. Each leg is 40 feet tall by 5 feet wide.

Days were spent scoping out the area. Wrong turns were made. Mountains were climbed that did not have to be. They cleared paths and hammered stakes. The painting, they said, was the easy part.

“Every one of these folks is a parent with full-time jobs, so it definitely is outside of all those commitments,” said Class of ’91 alum Dustin McCumber, another “M” architect. “But it meant a lot to every single person that touched it.”

The Mustang spirit guided the effort. Many of Manitou Springs’ families have been in the district for generations, creating a deep-rooted sense of tradition, Lovato said.

Preparations for the landmark year started early. Not long after COVID-19 forced classes online, Domangue said she wanted to put something special together for the kids. She reached out to Lovato, the district’s athletics and activities administrative assistant and mother to a current senior and ’21 alumnus, inquiring about the school’s biggest traditions. What, Domangue wondered, do we need to hold onto? What can we bring back?

Lovato contacted “every generation of alumni” she could find and asked about their favorite traditions through the years — Senior Skip Day, Senior Sunrise, announcing generations at graduation — and one alum suggested the “M.”

Memories are foggy on when exactly the M faded from view — sometime in the late ‘80s or early ‘90s is the general consensus. Rival schools came to kick rocks out of place and rain dragged them down the slope. Maintenance historically fell to the high school’s pep club, which later dissolved.

“Most those stories we can’t talk about,” said Don Samborn, a Class of ’77 alum who once worked with the pep club to maintain the M on what was known as “M Day.”

“I think he came home one time all painted white,” Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said. “They sometimes didn’t paint just the rocks.”

The M’s future is not yet set in stone, if you will. Alumni hope the next generation of high school students will adopt the tradition as its own, according to McCumber, Domangue and Lovato.

“Maybe they can go in front of City Council and decide whose job it is to maintain,” Lovato said. “Our goal was to put it back and to give a gift back to the school and give something back to the kids that maybe they can at some point take some ownership.”