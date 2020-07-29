Students in Manitou Springs will begin the school year in late August with a mix of online and in-person learning, though parents can opt out in favor of online-only services, the district announced this week.
"Planning for the future without a clear understanding of what the future holds can seem daunting ," Manitou Springs School District 14 Superintendent Elizabeth Domangue said in a letter Monday that prefaced its plan for the coming school year.
School is currently slated to resume Aug. 21 in Manitou, though Domangue referred to the plan as a "living document," stating that it will be continually updated as new information and best practices arise.
RELATED:
D-11 pushes start date back for in-person and online classes
Students in kindergarten through 12th grade will alternate attending two and three days per week, with the remainder of the week spent in online learning programs, where their teacher will not be accessible, according to the district's plan.
Students, staff and visitors will be subject to health screenings, and masks will be encouraged for those 10 and younger. They're currently required for those 11 and older due to an order from Gov. Jared Polis. Students will be issued a plexiglass divider and divided into cohorts when possible, and meals will be eaten in the classroom, according to the plan.
Preschool students will attend in person four days a week due to small class sizes and student-to-teacher ratios, and an online option will not be offered for them, the plan stated.
Parents can opt for a fully online option for students in grades kindergarten and above. Classes will be offered through online learning provider Fuel Education, based in Virginia, under a contract with the district. Progress will be monitored by school employees, and students will remain connected to their home schools. Students will be able to shift back to in-person learning, if parents choose, at the beginning of the next semester, and students with special needs will continue to receive services.
On Friday, Fountain-Fort Carson District 8 debuted its plan for the year, which entails elementary students attending five days a week or fully online, depending on parental preference, and students in grades 6-12 attending entirely remotely.
Students enrolled in the district's new Fountain-Fort Carson Virtual Academy will remain connected to their home schools, a spokeswoman said.
In a departure from other Pikes Peak area schools, face coverings will be required for all students, even those 10 and younger, as well as staff. Three to six feet of social distancing will be practiced when possible, and hand washing will be facilitated throughout the day, the plan states.
Earlier this month Academy District 20, the region's largest district, announced it would offer both in-person and online options to students. But its plan has come under fire, as illustrated by the hundreds of comments submitted at a July 23 virtual Board of Education meeting. While some expressed support for the plan, others expressed concern that choosing online education could cause their children to lose their spot at, or connection to, their current school, or that children with special needs on individualized education plans would potentially be forced to return to in-person learning.
Superintendent Tom Gregory released a letter late Friday announcing that the district would push back the start of school another week, to Aug. 24.
"Reliable plans are difficult to develop knowing each day brings a host of new statistics, conflicting expert opinion and revised guidance," he wrote, adding that the district was taking feedback under consideration and revising its plan.
The area's second largest district, District 11, announced last week that it would offer students a choice of either fully online learning or in-person learning for grades kindergarten through 8, and a choice of fully online learning or a hybrid model for high school students. D-11's school board voted unanimously Wednesday to delay the start date from Aug. 17 to Aug. 24, according to an email sent to district families.
Students who opt for online learning will remain connected to their current schools, the district said in its plan.
The state's largest district — Denver Public Schools — announced July 17 that it would begin the year virtually and transition to in-person learning no sooner than Sept. 8, citing concerns over the virus and its impact on communities of color. On Wednesday, the district announced it would extend online instruction through Oct. 16, the end of its first quarter, citing the World Health Organization's recommendation that governments should delay reopening until rates of positivity in testing remained at 5% or lower for two weeks. As of Monday, Denver's seven-day average positivity rate was 4.6% and had climbed nearly 1% in 10 days, according to Denver Public Health.
Pueblo city schools followed suit early last week, announcing they would begin the school year remotely, transitioning to a mix of in-person and online learning on Sept. 21 and to full in-person classes by Oct. 12, if conditions allow. "Parents and student can remain in the remote online learning mode for as long as they need during this pandemic," a district spokesperson said in a press release.
But Pueblo county schools announced late last week a return to in-person learning on Aug. 31, offering an entirely online option or a fully in-person model for students in kindergarten through fifth grade, and a two-day hybrid model for older students.
Dr. Leon Kelly, the El Paso County's deputy medical director, said Friday that the success of area return-to-learn plans would rest more on community members than on schools.
"The hard truth is I can write all the guidance I want, and schools can follow, but if the community fails to control the transmission outside schools, that's going to be the biggest driver as to whether schools succeed or not," he told The Gazette. "We cannot ask these schools to do something the community is incapable of doing. We can send kids to school, but we're not going to be able to keep them there. Parents are looking to teachers to get this done, but in reality, we all need to be looking to ourselves at what we're doing as citizens to get those kids back to school.
Last week, El Paso County Public Health recommended that schools delay the first day of classes until at least Aug. 17 due to the rise of coronavirus cases in the Pikes Peak region. El Paso County on Tuesday remained on Gov. Jared Polis' list of 15 "red" counties, which have an incidence of 100 or more new diagnoses of the virus per 100,000 people in a two-week period. Such counties require swift action to avoid a greater regional or statewide outbreak of the virus, Polis said, adding that the status jeopardizes their variances if they're unable to lower local transmission rates within two weeks.