Two local ballot measures that passed on Nov. 5 are close enough to trigger an automatic recount, according to the El Paso County election officials.
Recounts on Manitou Springs Issue 2D and Stratmoor Hills Sanitation District Issue 6F will begin Dec. 4 and be completed by Dec. 10, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office said Thursday.
Issue 2D, which would establish a sales tax that amounts to 3 pennies on a $10 purchase for arts and culture projects in Manitou Springs, passed by five votes, out of more than 2,000 votes cast.
The $400,000 it’s expected to generate annually would pay for upgrades at the Carnegie Library, Miramont Castle Museum, historic Hiawatha Gardens building, Manitou art and heritage centers and other programs.
Issue 6F asked for voters’ permission to remove the Sanitation District’s revenue cap, mandated by the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights.
The measure passed 470-468.
If it passes the recount, the district will be able to retain and spend revenues generated over that limit in future years instead of returning the excess to taxpayers.
The Stratmoor Hills water and fire protection districts passed similar measures in the election.
Per state law, the election results will not be official until they are validated by a canvass board of bipartisan election judges, according to the Clerk and Recorder’s Office.
On Dec. 3, election officials will test all ballot counting equipment to be used in the recount to verify that votes are being accurately tabulated, the Clerk and Recorder’s Office said.