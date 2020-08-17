For more than a week, a limited number of daily reservations have been available to hike the Manitou Incline.
But zero will be available Sunday.
That's because the trail will be marked off-limits for the Pikes Peak Marathon, as it usually is for the race set for its 65th installment. A Colorado Springs spokeswoman, representing the city that manages the Incline, confirmed the timber steps will be closed all day for the event.
The annual closure is to accommodate runners on Barr Trail who would otherwise have to contend with downhill foot traffic from the Incline.
While the Marathon will commence, organizers in May announced canceling the Pikes Peak Ascent, previously scheduled for Saturday. That means the Incline will be open that day.