The Manitou Incline will reopen at 6 a.m. Thursday under a new reservation system, ending a five-month closure over crowding concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Manitou Springs City Council voted 5-2 on Tuesday to reopen the popular trail in partnership with the city of Colorado Springs, the culmination of weeks of negotiations over which of the landowners would manage access to the world famous former railway that ascends 2,000 feet in less than a mile.
The Incline was closed March 17 under an emergency decree at the outset of the Coronavirus pandemic, although hikers have continued to climb it in defiance of the closure.
With coronavirus cases again on the upswing in Colorado and El Paso County, the free reservation system is intended to prevent the spread of the disease while allowing a limited number of hikers to spread themselves out along the Incline.
An onsite attendant will verify reservations, and each hiker will be issued a wristband. Hikers are expected to wear face coverings if they are unable to maintain a 6-foot distance from others, according to a news release.
Incline reservations can be made at https://coloradosprings.gov/incline beginning Wednesday.
Although the Incline will open Thursday, the shuttle fro m parking lots will not start until Aug. 24, Manitou Springs Mayor John Graham said.
Free parking is available at Hiawatha Gardens, 10 Old Mans Trail, and paid spots are available at Iron Springs Chateau, 444 Ruxton Ave.
The easiest way to show proof of reservation is to take a screenshot of it on your phone. Anyone who shows up without a reservation will will be required to make one on their phone if there is an open slot.
There is no limit on the number of people per reservation, but officials recommend a maximum of four.
For the next two weeks, reservations will be limited to 35 people per 30-minute window. After that, reservations will be limited to 45 people per 30-minute window.
Those parking in the Hiawatha lot will have a 1.3-mile walk to the base of the Incline until Manitou Springs resumes its Ruxton Avenue shuttle.
This system will be in effect until a longer-term solution is agreed upon, the council decided. Incline access will be limited to the hours of 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.