Steve Stermer, the Colorado Springs man avidly using the Manitou Incline to train for tower races throughout the year, placed third in his age group during his sport’s premier contest in New York City.
He clocked in at 16 minutes and 42 seconds at Tuesday night’s Empire State Building Run-Up. That was better than 11 other men aged between 60 and 69 who, like Stermer, had their names drawn from among thousands who applied for the Run-Up, the oldest race of its kind in America. The top finisher in the age group was 15 minutes, 54 seconds.
Another Incline regular, Mark Ewell, notched a time of 13 minutes, 58 seconds, 18th best of the men. Poland’s Piotr Lobodzinski finished first in 10 minutes, five seconds.