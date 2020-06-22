Colorado Springs, CO (80903)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with a slight chance of thunderstorms this afternoon. High 78F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 54F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.