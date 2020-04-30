Don't expect the Manitou Incline to open anytime soon.
That's the message from first-year Manitou Springs mayor John Graham, who alongside City Council on March 17 ordered the beloved trail to close amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
This week, the council heard a presentation from the deputy city administrator on proposed paths to reopening.
"It won't be like flipping a light switch and saying it's good to go," Graham said in a phone call with The Gazette.
One idea presented was to open the Incline to people on certain days or times based on where their last name fell in the alphabet. The advocate Incline Friends were listed as potential volunteer "social distance ambassadors."
Along with enforcement, of concern to officials was the Incline shuttle from town, which has been suspended. They wondered if the number of passengers would have to be limited to achieve social distancing, and whether a driver would be available.
But of primary concern to Graham was a return to the usual summer scene, where Incline waves come on foot through the narrow, residential Ruxton Canyon. At its busiest, the Incline sees upward of 2,000 people a day, according to counts maintained by the city of Colorado Springs, the land managing partner with Manitou.
"You're potentially putting 1,000 people a day in that small canyon," Graham said, "and you're doing that day after day after day. You're exposing not only Incline users, but also the community."
He said council could return to the question of reopening at its May 26 work session.
"If we were going to take any action, it would have to probably be early June," he said. "I know that's not going to sit well with some people, but I guess it beats dying."
Following the council meeting, Incline Friends president Bill Beagle addressed "Incline Nation" on the trail's Facebook page. He encouraged hikers to email Manitou officials "respectfully and constructively."
"We all know there are a few people who view the Incline as nothing but a nuisance and not for the great resource (economical, recreational and healthy) that it is," he wrote. "Let's not give those few people any ammunition for their personal grievances."
Initially after the closure, the city of Colorado Springs — which funded millions of dollars for Incline restoration in recent years — cried foul, with parks director Karen Palus saying Manitou violated an intergovernmental agreement regarding management. The sides have apparently come to an understanding. On April 15, Colorado Springs mayor John Suthers issued a statement telling residents to obey the closure.
Now, Graham said, the cities were initiating what he described as long overdue dialogue about the Incline's future. At Manitou council's latest work session, officials indicated they were in contact with managers of Hanging Lake, the highly popular destination near Glenwood Springs that now has a reservation system.
Graham's mayoral predecessors have grappled with ways to control crowds and wear and tear on the Incline and adjacent Barr Trail since the formerly private railway became public in 2013. He echoed local leaders past and present: "How do you pay for paradise?"
"This virus has crystallized the nature of the problem and put a new focus on it," he said. "It's kind of the acid test."