A 63-year-old man died Thursday after suffering a heart attack midway up the Manitou Incline, El Paso Search and Rescue reported Thursday afternoon.
The trail, which rises nearly 2,000 feet in just less than a mile, was shut down about 2:30 p.m. for the body's recovery, according to a tweet from the city of Colorado Springs. The Incline reopened at 3:25 p.m.
About 11 a.m., search and rescue and the Manitou Springs Fire Department were called after the man was reported having a heart attack, said Patrick Kerscher, spokesman for search and rescue. The man died despite CPR efforts from civilians and first responders, Kerscher said.
El Paso County Search and Rescue recovering the body of a deceased male on the Manitu Incline. The death is not considered suspicious or criminal. pic.twitter.com/eaDkd4eMbJ— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) September 26, 2019
