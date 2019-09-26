A 63-year-old man died Thursday after suffering a heart attack midway up the Manitou Incline, El Paso Search and Rescue reported Thursday afternoon.

The trail, which rises nearly 2,000 feet in just less than a mile, was shut down about 2:30 p.m. for the body's recovery, according to a tweet from the city of Colorado Springs. The Incline reopened at 3:25 p.m. 

About 11 a.m., search and rescue and the Manitou Springs Fire Department were called after the man was reported having a heart attack, said Patrick Kerscher, spokesman for search and rescue. The man died despite CPR efforts from civilians and first responders, Kerscher said.

