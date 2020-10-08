Manitou Springs High School has five additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the school's total number of positive cases to eight, school officials announced Thursday, making it the site of the largest coronavirus outbreak among El Paso County schools so far this school year.
The school moved classes online Tuesday after returning to fully in-person classes for one day Monday. Before Monday, the school had been teaching students using a combination of in-person and remote classes.
The entire district will be learning remotely by the end of the week as a precaution, Suzi Thompson, the district's top financial officer, said.
Elementary students will begin remote learning Friday while instructors prepare to teach digitally Thursday, an email sent to parents Wednesday said. The preparations include providing iPads for students who do not have proper technology to learn from home. Manitou Springs Middle School had moved online as of Thursday.
The district intends to return to classes by Oct. 19, although Thompson said it is still to be determined whether classes will be fully in-person or a hybrid model.
The school's superintendent, Elizabeth Domangue, notified parents of the first three cases in an email Wednesday, Thompson said.
"The Manitou Springs School District community is interconnected both in and out of school, so this decision is rooted in a community public health approach," Domangue wrote. "I know that this information comes to you with concern and other emotions, especially as families have made plans for students to be fully in-person and now we are having to make this shift for 6 school days."
Under updated state health department pandemic guidance released in late September, if one student or staff member tests positive for the virus, schools should anticipate grade- or schoolwide dismissals for several days to allow time for contact tracing, and anyone in contact with those sickened should be quarantined.
The state guidance further recommends that schools be closed for two weeks when five or more classrooms or cohorts have outbreaks, or when 5% or more of unrelated staff members and/or students have confirmed cases within two weeks.
Gazette reporter Erin Prater contributed to this report.