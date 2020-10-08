Manitou Springs High School has four additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the school's total number of positive cases to seven, which is the largest coronavirus outbreak among El Paso County schools so far this school year, the El Paso County Public Health Department said Thursday.
The school moved classes online Tuesday after returning to fully in-person classes for one day Monday. Before Monday, the school had been teaching students using a combination of in-person and remote classes.
The entire district will be learning remotely by the end of the week as a precaution, Suzi Thompson, the district's top financial officer, said.
Elementary students will begin remote learning Friday while instructors prepare to teach digitally, an email sent to parents Wednesday said. The preparations include providing iPads for students who do not have proper technology to learn from home. Manitou Springs Middle School had moved online as of Thursday.
The district intends to return to classes by Oct. 19, although Thompson said it is still to be determined whether classes will be fully in-person or a hybrid model.
The school's superintendent, Elizabeth Domangue, notified parents of the first three cases in an email Wednesday, Thompson said.
"The Manitou Springs School District community is interconnected both in and out of school, so this decision is rooted in a community public health approach," Domangue wrote. "I know that this information comes to you with concern and other emotions, especially as families have made plans for students to be fully in-person and now we are having to make this shift for 6 school days."