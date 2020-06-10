A reopening proposal for the Mantou Incline that includes free reservations and a limit on the number of hikers to help prevent spreading coronavirus will be presented Thursday at a Manitou Springs City Council work session.
The plan developed by Colorado Springs, a co-owner of the Incline outlines a free, proposes a reservation system that would allow a maximum of 45 hikers to access the Incline every 30 minutes from 6 a.m.-6 p.m.
Users would be required to check in with an onsite attendant before accessing the trail. Colorado Springs would operate and staff the interim reservation system.
Other elements of the proposal include the addition of a handwashing station and increased restroom maintenance. Physical distancing and a face covering would also be encouraged.
The Incline has been closed since March 17, under an emergency resolution issued by Manitou Springs City Council in response to COVID-19.
Manitou Springs staff will also propose a parking plan at the work session that beings at 6 p.m. No public comment will be taken, but the public and attend the meeting virtually through Manitou Springs’ website: https://www.manitouspringsgov.com/201/City-Council.
After the work session, Manitou Springs City Council will give direction on how to move forward.
Those who can't attend the work session, can view a recording of the meeting on Manitou Springs’ YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCgAighRKM1Y4WMZZtBMTU4w