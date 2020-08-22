A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for residents living near a new wildfire that sparked Saturday in Larimer County.
#LewstoneFire - air resources working the fire pic.twitter.com/UhaGOLs71L— Larimer Sheriff (@LarimerSheriff) August 23, 2020
The blaze, dubbed the Lewstone Fire, is burning northwest of Fort Collins, near Rist Canyon, and is approximately 60 acres in size.
An evacuation map can be viewed at nocoalert.org.
The cause of the fire is unknown. According to the latest update from Larimer County Sheriff's Office, two air tankers, two heavy helicopters, and 80 personnel have been deployed.
A Red Cross shelter has been opened in Laporte for evacuees.
Red Cross has opened an evacuation center in La Porte, CO to assist residents who have been evacuated because of the #LewstoneFire. Located at the Cache La Poudre Middle School located at 3515 W. County Rd. 54 G, La Porte CO. For more info: https://t.co/Dr5b3bqdiJ. pic.twitter.com/FOft94hgy0— cowyredcross (@COWYRedCross) August 23, 2020
The Cameron Peak Fire, which has been burning in Larimer County, west of Fort Collins, since Aug.13, has grown to more than 17,000 acres and is 0 percent contained.
Satellite Fire Imagery continues to show an intense hot spot with the Lewstone Fire in Larimer county. #Cowx #cofire #LewstoneFire pic.twitter.com/CAamuNx6gk— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) August 23, 2020