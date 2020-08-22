Lewstone Fire

Lewstone Fire as seen from Pine Acres Way on Saturday (Credit: Larimer County Sheriff's Office, via Twitter) 

A mandatory evacuation has been ordered for residents living near a new wildfire that sparked Saturday in Larimer County. 

The blaze, dubbed the Lewstone Fire, is burning northwest of Fort Collins, near Rist Canyon, and is approximately 60 acres in size.  

An evacuation map can be viewed at nocoalert.org

The cause of the fire is unknown. According to the latest update from Larimer County Sheriff's Office, two air tankers, two heavy helicopters, and 80 personnel have been deployed. 

A Red Cross shelter has been opened in Laporte for evacuees.

The Cameron Peak Fire, which has been burning in Larimer County, west of Fort Collins, since Aug.13, has grown to more than 17,000 acres and is 0 percent contained. 

Load comments