A brush fire south of Colorado Springs briefly prompted mandatory evacuations Saturday afternoon.
The fire was reported on Interstate 25, between exit 116 and 119 near the El Paso and Pueblo county line.
The mandatory evacuations were lifted by 4 p.m. The area affected included Rancho Colorado Boulevard to the north, Pueblo County Line to the south, Bocha Chica Heights to the west and I-25 to the east.
Several agencies responded, including fire departments from Hanover, Security, Fountain, El Paso County and Pueblo County. Air support was also called to respond to the fire.
Crews were in the mop-up stages by late afternoon.
The fire burned between 5 and 10 acres, Hanover Fire Chief Carl Tatum told Gazette news partner KKTV.