A grass fire Sunday afternoon briefly caused people to flee their homes in eastern El Paso County.

An abandoned barn was destroyed in the blaze, which burned about 200 acres south of Peyton and Calhan, fire officials told The Gazette's news partner, KKTV.

People living within a mile north of Judge Orr Road and Soap Weed Road were told to evacuate around 4:15 p.m., but the order was rescinded about an hour later after firefighters contained the blaze.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Multiple agencies, including the Peyton, Falcon, Calhan, and Ellicott fire departments responded, according to the Peyton Fire Protection District.

Some sort of building going up in flames right now. Firefighters had been trying to get it out, but looks like the fire won that battle. It’s windy out here, but not crazy windy. Other fire trucks stationed at homes along the road. @KKTV11News pic.twitter.com/S74f267zfU — Spencer Wilson (@Spencer_WNews) October 13, 2019

The sheriff's office initially said that the fire was near Soap Weed Road and Highway 110, which is about a mile south of Judge Orr Road.