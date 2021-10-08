A wildfire triggered evactuation orders from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office for residents within a two-mile radius of a blaze in the 19000 block of Birdseye View outside Peyton, the agency tweeted.
UPDATE: 2 Miles around Birdseye Vw is under a Mandatory Evacuation Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Evacuate South Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. Tune in to local media for updates. https://t.co/LwgHeUBYKk— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
The Colorado Springs Fire Department sent two brush trucks to the fire, Mike Smaldino, the agency's spokesman, said.
MANDATORY EVACUATION: One mile around Birdseye View is under a Mandatory Evacuation. Notice due to a fire in the area of 19000 Block of Birdseye View. Mandatory evacuation at this time. Call 9-1-1 only if you are in immediate danger. pic.twitter.com/a5LS2n3zkD— EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) October 8, 2021
This is a developing story.