A man was wounded in a shooting Monday in the westside of Colorado Springs, according to police.

Officers responded to Penrose Main Hospital at 4 p.m. on a report of a man who was receiving medical treatment for a gunshot wound.

The man, whose identity was not made public, told officers the shooting occurred in the area of North Chestnut and West Fillmore streets. Police collected evidence at the scene, but the identity of the suspect is unknown, police said.

The man's wound is non-life threatening, police said.