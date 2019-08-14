A man and woman, both with outstanding warrants, were found by police Sunday in a Walmart parking lot while sitting in a car that was reported stolen out of Denver, according to Fountain police.
Officers arrested Taressa Clegg, 32, and Richard Talbott, 28, at the store in Fountain, 4425 Venetucci Blvd., when they noticed the stolen car.
Clegg had eight outstanding warrants for her arrest, including six misdemeanors of failure to appear and comply. Clegg is being held at the El Paso County Jail without bond, according to inmate records.
Talbott had two outstanding warrants, including one felony of failure to comply, and was booked into the county jail, the records show.
Police arrested Clegg and Talbott without incident.