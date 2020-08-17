U.S 24 in Florissant.jpg
Traffic slows on westbound U.S. 24 in Florissant near the Thunderbird Bar. A fatal motorcycle crash closed U.S. 24 between Florissant and Divide for more than four hours Sunday afternoon.  
Fort Carson soldier and woman identified in fatal motorcycle crash

Colorado State Patrol on Monday identified two people who died in a five-vehicle crash Sunday afternoon west of Divide.

Theodore Hamacher, 59, didn't stop for traffic while driving a Harley Davidson eastbound on U.S. 24 near mile marker 277, according to the state police. He crashed into the back of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and went into westbound lanes of traffic where the motorcycle was hit by a 2005 Dodge Ram, officials said in a news release.

Hamacher and passenger Bonnie Hamacher, 65, were thrown of the bike and pronounced dead on scene, according to state troopers.

A 1998 Dodge Ram headed eastbound hit the 2005 Dodge Ram after the collision with the motorcycle, state patrol said. A fifth vehicle was hit by debris from the crash.

The condition of the other drivers was not provided by state troopers. 

