Authorities asked the public's help Thursday in identifying two people accused of stealing mail and making purchases on a stolen credit card.

The El Paso County Sheriff's Office said a resident at a home in the 3900 block of Pine Air Place noticed opened envelopes laying on the ground near their empty mailbox last week. The person checked their business credit card account and saw several fraudulent charges amounting to more than $2,000, the Sheriff's Office said.

Authorities traced the transactions to several businesses near Jackson Creek Parkway in Monument, the agency said.

A man and woman are being sought by investigators as possible suspects to the crime, the Sheriff's Office said. The man was described as having dark short hair, a beard and mustache, and wearing sunglasses, a black shirt, red pants and white tennis shoes. The woman has brown and red hair, and may be wearing a blue zippered jacked with a yellow stripe on the sleeves, authorities said.

The pair is suspected of driving a dark colored sedan, possibly a Chrysler 200 or 300, authorities said.

Anyone with information regarding the suspects was asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 719-520-7777 or email Deputy Kimble Gingrich at KimbleGingrich@elpasoco.com.

