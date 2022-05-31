A man and woman whose bodies were recovered from Lake Pueblo after a deadly weekend boating accident were husband and wife, according to a tweet from the Pueblo County Coroner's Office.

Joshua Prindle, 30, and his wife Jessica, 38, were on a small boat with 11 other people Sunday night when the craft capsized. Crews rescued everyone but the couple, according to Lake Pueblo officials.

Jessica's body was recovered at the scene on Sunday. Joshua was found at about 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Lake Pueblo State Park manager Joe Stadterman.

The Pueblo County Coroner's Office is working to determine the cause of death.

An update on the conditions of the survivors has not been provided.

Josh Prindle was an active-duty service member stationed at Fort Carson, according to a GoFundMe page started by Jesus Ramirez, Jessica's brother. The couple had four children.

"They both were kind-hearted people who would do anything to help anyone, and in their last moments that is exactly what they did by helping their children survive," Ramirez wrote.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation. However, weather and an overloaded boat are contributing factors, according to Stadterman.

The boat that sank was 16 feet long and would usually hold five to six people, Stadterman said.