A man and woman found dead inside a Monument home Friday afternoon have been identified, according to a statement from the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.
The deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide, officials said in the statement.
At about 1:23 p.m., Monument police were dispatched to a residence on Front Street. When police arrived, they found Robert Johnson, 64, and Michelle Johnson, 40, inside the residence, according to the sheriff's office.
Robert Johnson's death has been ruled a suicide, according to the statement.
Detectives with the Major Crimes Unit are investigating the deaths as a murder-suicide but ultimately the cause and manner of death will be determined by the coroner’s office, authorities said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call our Tip Line at 719-520-6666.