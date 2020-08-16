Two people on a motorcycle were killed Sunday afternoon in a collision west of Divide involving five vehicles, the Colorado State Patrol said.
The crash was reported about 2 p.m. on Highway 24 at mile marker 277.
According to state patrol, a 2013 Harley Davidson driven by a 59-year-old man was eastbound on U.S 24 when it failed to stop for traffic, crashed into the back of a Toyota FJ Cruiser and entered westbound lanes of traffic, where it was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram 1500. Both the driver and a 65-year-old female passenger were thrown from the Harley and pronounced dead at the scene.
After the impact with the motorcycle, the 2005 Dodge Ram hit an eastbound 1998 Dodge Ram. State patrol said a fifth vehicle was hit by debris but was not directly involved in the collisions.
Troopers did not provide the conditions of the other drivers involved. The victims have not been identified.
State patrol said the crash remains under investigation and that alcohol and speed are not suspected.
