Colorado Springs police arrested a man and a woman suspected of robbing two convenience stores at gunpoint Sunday.
Damian Gilcrease, 35, and Tiffaney Doud, 33, are being held at the El Paso County jail, each with $25,000 bond. Doud also had five outstanding warrants that collectively carry bonds totaling $14,000, according to jail records.
A pair of robbers demanded cash and merchandise at a 7-Eleven at 310 W. Uintah St., and a Circle K at 120 S. Rockrimmon Blvd., early Sunday morning, police said. They fled each in a sedan.
Police arrested Gilcrease and Doud shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.
RELATED: