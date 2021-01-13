A man and woman were arrested Wednesday on suspicion of pawning stolen kitchen appliances worth more than $7,000, Colorado Springs police said.
Dequan Ward and Shantique Soto face charges of felony theft, according to police.
After investigating a series of thefts over several months from King Soopers supermarkets, Colorado Springs police and El Paso County sheriff’s deputies on Wednesday searched a room at the Park Row Lodge in Manitou Springs, police said.
Officers found evidence that much of the stolen merchandise had been sold to area pawnshops, police said. They also found suspected drugs during the search.
Police said they are in the process of recovering the stolen items.
Ward and Soto, both 35, have extensive arrest histories, court records show.
Stealing money or goods worth between $5,000 and $20,000 is a Class 5 felony in Colorado, punishable by up to three years in prison and $100,000 in fines, according to the state’s official website.