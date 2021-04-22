A military-style rifle sat on pavement behind police tape that surrounded one of the city’s busiest gas stations as commuters whizzed by after an early morning officer-involved shooting hospitalized a man police say was carrying the weapon.
Police say they shot the man, whose name hasn't been released, after he accosted a customer at one of the pumps. Police had been tailing him after they spotted a suspected stolen license. A chase led him to the Garden of the Gods Road business strip just west of Interstate 25, officers said.
"The suspect then exited that vehicle with an AR-15 rifle, placed it under their chin," Lt. Jim Sokolik, the police department's spokesman said. "The suspect then began to walk towards Garden of the Gods."
Police shouted at the man to drop the weapon, but he ignored officers, police said. As the man wandered through a hotel parking lot, gun in hand, he spotted a person pumping gas into a car at the Phillip 66 station, police said.
"He begins to approach that individual," Sokolik said. "One of the officers from CSPD deploys his Taser, that Taser is ineffective."
An officer then opened fire, wounding the man who was taken by ambulance to Penrose Hospital downtown. Police didn't release his condition.
Sokolik said the officer who shot the man was placed on paid leave amid an investigation by the El Paso County Sheriff's Office into the shooting.
It was the second officer-involved shooting in El Paso County city in four days.
A Fountain police officer and a Colorado State Patrol trooper fired shots at a suspect after a chase down Interstate 25 Monday night around 5 p.m., killing 38-year-old Robert Paul Garcia, police said.
Officers say they stopped Garcia near Interstate 25 and North Academy Boulevard after chasing him from Pueblo.
Colorado Springs Police took over the investigation of the shooting.