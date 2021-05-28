Police arrested a man suspected of threatening officers with a hammer after police responded to a domestic disturbance in northwestern Colorado Springs Thursday night, law enforcement said.
Colorado Springs police arrested Graig Aumuller after responding to a domestic skirmish in the 5200 block of Brodie Grove around 11:18 p.m., police said.
A woman confronted a Aumuller after he damaged her property, police said.
Aumuller trapped the woman in the apartment and threw her phone off a second story balcony when she tired to call 911, alleged police.
The woman managed to escape to a neighbors apartment when Aumuller tried to force his way into the neighbor's residence but stopped because the neighbor armed himself with a handgun, officer said.
Aumuller made suicidal statements when an off-duty security officer approached him and he fled the area, police said.
Police arrived and Aumuller returned. Officers tried to detain him but Aumuller ran and barricaded himself inside the apartment. He came out after officers used pepper spray, police said.
When Aumuller came out he threatened police with a hammer, but officers used "tactical methods" to arrest him, police said.
After a medical examination he was booked into the El Paso County jail on suspicion of domestic violence.