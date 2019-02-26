A man with arrest warrants in two states was taken into custody Monday after a traffic stop by El Paso County sheriff's deputies in Yoder.
Yanko Lopez-Merino, 41, was pulled over for speeding while traveling east on Colorado 94 near Yoder Road, the Sheriff's Office said in a news release. He allegedly gave authorities a fake Florida driver's license and tried to escape after deputies found a loaded handgun during a pat-down.
Lopez-Merino was arrested on suspicion of possession of a weapon by a previous offender, unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.
He had two felony extradition warrants out of Florida for suspected grand theft in the third degree, trafficking in cannabis, possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell and a probation violation, said sheriff's spokeswoman Natalie Sosa.
And Lopez-Merino was wanted in Douglas County for failure to appear in court in November after he was arrested on suspicion of misdemeanor theft, obstructing a police officer and criminal possession of someone else's identification documents, according to court records.
He is being held in the El Paso County jail without bond.