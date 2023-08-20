Colorado Springs bomb squad officers are investigating the circumstances of an arrest involving an alleged firebomb, according to law enforcement officials.

Richard Mackin, 21, was arrested near the 5300 block of Balsam Street after officers responded to a 2 a.m. call about a “suspicious person” in the area. Witnesses said they suspected that the person was responsible for a number of recent fires in the area.

CSPD explosives experts were called in after officers found Mackin near an “incendiary device,” police said.

No injuries were reported.