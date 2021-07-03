A man who worked as an assistant principal at a Colorado Springs school is now suspected of sexually assaulting a high school student while he was a teacher in Arkansas.
11 News partner KY3 was the first to report the arrest of 56-year-old Randell Warren Mealer. Mealer has been charged with 50 counts of 1st-degree sexual assault, according to KY3 citing Arkansas court records.
The alleged sexual activity happened at least 50 times between June 2017 and May 2018 with a student while Mealer worked as a band director in Harrison, Arkansas.
11 News confirmed with the Harrison Police Chief that Mealer most recently served as an assistant principal in Colorado Springs.