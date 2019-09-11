A man found lying in a field Monday morning with a gunshot wound to his head has died, the El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed Wednesday.
The man, whose name has not been released, was shot at least once before officers found him lying in a field in the 100 block of East Brookside Street, police said. Police were initially called to the area about 1 a.m. to investigate a break-in at the Everyday Convenience Store in downtown Colorado Springs.
About 1:30 a.m., they heard shots fired to the east and found the shooting victim less than a block away. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police do no believe that the burglary and shooting are connected, said police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of the man's death, but police said they are investigating it as a homicide. If ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 18th this year, compared to 22 at this time last year.
