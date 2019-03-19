Harry Brantley, 68, ventured out into Wednesday’s bomb cyclone to start a generator and never returned — the first apparent El Paso County casualty of Colorado’s worst storm ever.
His wife, Cynthia, found him dead on or near the couple’s property in the county’s eastern stretches, in the 30200 block of Antioch Road.
A county search and rescue crew — forced to use a tracked vehicle in the poor conditions — found Brantley and his wife, suffering hypothermia, at 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
The storm had moved into the region about midday Wednesday with winds of nearly 100 mph and blowing snow that reduced visibility to inches.
Cynthia Brantley was treated and is expected to be OK, the Sheriff’s Office reported.
“He was a wonderful man, a wonderful dad, a great husband, a perfect provider — and now he’s gone,” she said Monday about her husband of 50 years. She said they had “lived out here for 30 years,” and he was “always the one to be there when you need help.”
Brantley's daughter told Gazette news partner KKTV that her father went outside to find the generator because his house had lost power during the storm. When he didn't come back inside, his wife went out multiple times to search throughout the afternoon. Their daughter says she could not see because of the blowing snow.
At about 6 p.m. Wednesday, Brantley's family told KKTV that his wife saw him in the front yard instead of where he should have been by the generator. His wife reportedly ran out to check on him in a panic. When she tried to go back inside to get blankets, her daughter Donna says the front door of the house had frozen shut.
The couple's daughter says both stayed outside all night until search and rescue found them both the next day. They were reportedly about 1,000 feet from the front door.
Harry Brantley had run a cattle ranch in the Yoder area, granddaughter Donna Brantley told KRDO-TV NewsChannel 13.
“He had a big heart, always calling people seeing if they needed help,” said Donna, whom the couple adopted when she was 8 months old. “He was a good friend to people out in Yoder and Calhan.”
The county Coroner’s Office will determine the cause and manner of Brantley’s death.