A driver who died in a car crash Monday in southeast Colorado Springs has been identified as 27-year-old Austin Palmer, according to police.
Palmer was ejected from his Volkswagen sedan when he hit a curb on South Union Boulevard, near Hancock Expressway, about 10 a.m.
Police said Palmer was not wearing a seat belt and died in the crash. Speeding is considered a factor in the crash .
No other passengers were in the car and Palmer's was the only car involved in the crash.
His death is the 16th traffic fatality this year in Colorado Springs, the same number as last year at this time.