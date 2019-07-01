The Colorado Springs man who died after a “medical episode” at the El Paso County jail last week was Terry Wayne West, 57, police said in a news release.
West was taken to the jail's medical section after the episode, where his behavior turned "erratic and then self-harming," the Sheriff's Office earlier reported. He became unresponsive as deputies restrained him to prevent him from hurting himself, the agency said.
Jail staff and first responders tried to revive West but couldn’t. He died about 4:30 a.m., roughly 30 minutes after he was taken to the medical wing, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
West was jailed on suspicion of attempting to influence a public servant, criminal impersonation and driving under the influence of drugs. He also was suspected of violating parole, said police, who are investigating his death.
The El Paso County Coroner’s Office will determine the manner and cause of his death, police said.
Two deputies and one sergeant involved in the incident have been placed on paid administrative leave in accordance with Sheriff's Office policy, sheriff’s spokeswoman Jacqueline Kirby has said.
The jail’s medical section has about a dozen holding cells, where inmates are checked every 15 minutes, sheriff’s officials said on a recent jail tour. The wing is staffed by medical professionals employed by the jail’s for-profit contractor, Armor Correctional Health Services.
Sheriff Bill Elder, facing claims that inmates have gone without critical medical care, is now looking for a new jail health care provider. Armor’s CEO told Elder in May that the company will end its relationship with the county after this year, two years before its multi-million dollar contract expires.
The family of a woman who died in the jail in October has threatened to sue the county and Armor for $5 million, saying she still would be alive if the jail's staff hadn’t ignored her when she was having a medical crisis.
Another lawsuit threat has come from family of Deramus Lemuel, who died in August after he went into cardiac arrest at the jail while high on drugs and was held down by jailers.
Another jail inmate died this month at an area hospital, five days after she was found hanging in her cell.