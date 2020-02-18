A man who died Saturday night at the Air Force Academy following an NHL Stadium Series game was identified Tuesday by authorities.

The El Paso County Coroner's Office confirmed that Adam Prewitt, 31, died, but did not release details of his death.

Witnesses tell The Gazette that Prewitt fell to his death from a bridge just west of the academy's north gate at about 11 p.m.

The gate was closed as investigators from the Air Force and several civilian agencies worked near railroad tracks underneath the bridge, which crosses above Burlington Northern Santa Fe tracks that skirt the academy's eastern border.

The coroner's office has not released the man's cause or manner of death. Academy officials confirmed that Prewitt was a civilian.