A man found lying in a field Monday morning with a gunshot wound in his head has died, the El Paso County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.
The man, whose name has not been released, was shot at least once before officers found him lying in a field in the 100 block of East Brookside Street, police said. Police were initially called to the area about 1 a.m. to investigate a break-in at the Everyday Convenience Store in downtown Colorado Springs.
About 1:30 a.m., they heard shots fired to the east and found the shooting victim less than a block away. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.
Police do not believe that the burglary and shooting are connected, police spokesman Lt. Jim Sokolik said.
The El Paso County Coroner's Office has not yet determined the cause and manner of the man's death, but police said they are investigating it as a homicide. If ruled a homicide, it would be the city's 18th this year, compared with 22 at this time last year.